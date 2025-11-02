Benches Clear in Game 7 After Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski Hits Blue Jays’ Andrés Giménez
Tensions are running high in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.
In the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday night, Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez with a 96.4 mph four-seam fastball in the forearm.
Giménez dropped his bat and held his arms out wide while staring at Wrobleski on the mound. The reliever took a few steps toward Giménez, and that’s when chaos ensued on the field.
Both the Dodgers’ and Blue Jays’ benches cleared, and even the relievers in the dugout did their ceremonial trot down to the field to get closer to the confrontation.
Despite showing the early signs of a fracas, no shoves or punches were thrown, and every player remained in the game. Wrobleski struck out Nathan Lukes and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to line out to center field to get out of the fourth inning without giving up a run.
Through five-and-a-half innings of Game 7, the Blue Jays lead the Dodgers 3–2.