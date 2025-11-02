SI

Benches Clear in Game 7 After Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski Hits Blue Jays’ Andrés Giménez

Tensions are running high in Game 7.

Tom Dierberger

Justin Wrobleski has a few words for Andrés Giménez after hitting him with a fastball in the fourth inning of Game 7.
Justin Wrobleski has a few words for Andrés Giménez after hitting him with a fastball in the fourth inning of Game 7. / Mark Blinch/Getty Images
In this story:

Tensions are running high in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday night, Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez with a 96.4 mph four-seam fastball in the forearm.

Giménez dropped his bat and held his arms out wide while staring at Wrobleski on the mound. The reliever took a few steps toward Giménez, and that’s when chaos ensued on the field.

Both the Dodgers’ and Blue Jays’ benches cleared, and even the relievers in the dugout did their ceremonial trot down to the field to get closer to the confrontation.

Despite showing the early signs of a fracas, no shoves or punches were thrown, and every player remained in the game. Wrobleski struck out Nathan Lukes and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to line out to center field to get out of the fourth inning without giving up a run.

Through five-and-a-half innings of Game 7, the Blue Jays lead the Dodgers 3–2.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB