Benches Clear in Red Sox-Rockies After Cal Quantrill and Reese McGuire Square Up
Tensions were high during Wednesday afternoon's game between the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox game at Coors Field.
During the top of the fourth inning, Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill got himself out of a tough situation. Two batters went on base with no outs, resulting in one run during the inning. So, when Quantrill got his final out of the inning after Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire flew out, the pitcher couldn't help but let out a relieved shout.
The yell was rather loud and appeared to be directed toward McGuire. The Red Sox player took offense, and words were exchanged. Things got so heated that Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings rushed to get in between the two players.
This is when the benches for both teams cleared to try to break up the fighting.
The Rockies went to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth after the on-field debacle.