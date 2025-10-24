Biggest Blowouts in World Series History
The 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays is about to get underway. What type of show will fans be treated to this year? Will it be a quick domination from one team over the other? Or will the series be drawn out to seven games?
We saw the polar opposites happen in the two league championship series leading up to the World Series. On one hand, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 to advance, while the Blue Jays played Game 7 against the Mariners in order to earn their World Series bid.
In some of the games themselves there's been clear domination of one team over another. For instance, in Game 3 of the ALCS, the Blue Jays won 13-4 over the Mariners.
Keeping these possibilities in mind, let's take a look at the biggest blowouts in World Series history, whether from singular games or the series in general.
Biggest single game blowouts in World Series history
Year
Matchup
Game
Score
1936
Yankees vs. Giants
2
18-4
2001
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees
6
15-2
1960
Yankees vs. Pirates
2
16-3
2007
Red Sox vs. Rockies
1
13-1
2002
Giants vs. Angels
5
16-4
1982
Cardinals vs. Brewers
6
13-1
1968
Tigers vs. Cardinals
6
13-1
1960
Yankees vs. Pirates
6
12-0
The biggest single game blowout in World Series history happened nearly 100 years ago in the 1936 series between the Yankees and the Giants. Led by legends such as Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio, the Yankees put up a dominant 18-4 win over the Giants, who were located in New York as well at the time. The Yankees did their greatest damage in the third inning, when they scored seven runs thanks to a grand slam by Hall of Famer Tony Lazzeri. The Yankees went on to win the series in six games.
The most recent sizeable blowout in a World Series game occurred in Game 1 of the 2007 World Series between the Red Sox and the Rockies. Boston won 13-1, and dominated the entire series to win 4-0.
Biggest series blowouts in World Series history
The biggest blowouts in World Series history series-wise, of course, must be 4-0 sweeps. There's been 19 sweeps in World Series history, take a look at all of those occurrences.
Year
Winner
Opponent
1914
Boston Braves
Philadelphia Athletics
1927
Yankees
Pirates
1928
Yankees
Cardinals
1932
Yankees
Cubs
1938
Yankees
Cubs
1939
Yankees
Reds
1950
Yankees
Phillies
1954
New York Giants
Cleveland
1963
Dodgers
Yankees
1966
Orioles
Dodgers
1976
Reds
Yankees
1989
Oakland Athletics
San Francisco Giants
1990
Reds
Athletics
1998
Yankees
Padres
1999
Yankees
Atlanta Braves
2004
Red Sox
Cardinals
2005
White Sox
Astros
2007
Red Sox
Rockies
2012
Giants
Tigers
Nine different MLB franchises have completed sweeps in the World Series, with the Yankees leading the charge there, having done so eight times. The Yankees hold the MLB record with 27 World Series titles, and nearly a third of them were sweeps.
The Yankees have gotten a taste of their own medicine twice, first in 1963 when the Dodgers swept them and then in '76 when the Reds did the same.
There's only been four sweeps in the World Series this century, with the most recent occurrence happening in 2012 when the Giants swept the Tigers. The longest streak without a sweep in MLB history is 13 years, so does that mean this year could signal another one?