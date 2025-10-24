SI

Biggest Blowouts in World Series History

Here's a look at the biggest blowouts in World Series history, whether from singular games or the series in general.

The last World Series sweep came in 2012 when the Giants beat the Tigers.
The 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays is about to get underway. What type of show will fans be treated to this year? Will it be a quick domination from one team over the other? Or will the series be drawn out to seven games?

We saw the polar opposites happen in the two league championship series leading up to the World Series. On one hand, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 to advance, while the Blue Jays played Game 7 against the Mariners in order to earn their World Series bid.

In some of the games themselves there's been clear domination of one team over another. For instance, in Game 3 of the ALCS, the Blue Jays won 13-4 over the Mariners.

Keeping these possibilities in mind, let's take a look at the biggest blowouts in World Series history, whether from singular games or the series in general.

Biggest single game blowouts in World Series history

Year

Matchup

Game

Score

1936

Yankees vs. Giants

2

18-4

2001

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

6

15-2

1960

Yankees vs. Pirates

2

16-3

2007

Red Sox vs. Rockies

1

13-1

2002

Giants vs. Angels

5

16-4

1982

Cardinals vs. Brewers

6

13-1

1968

Tigers vs. Cardinals

6

13-1

1960

Yankees vs. Pirates

6

12-0

The biggest single game blowout in World Series history happened nearly 100 years ago in the 1936 series between the Yankees and the Giants. Led by legends such as Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio, the Yankees put up a dominant 18-4 win over the Giants, who were located in New York as well at the time. The Yankees did their greatest damage in the third inning, when they scored seven runs thanks to a grand slam by Hall of Famer Tony Lazzeri. The Yankees went on to win the series in six games.

The most recent sizeable blowout in a World Series game occurred in Game 1 of the 2007 World Series between the Red Sox and the Rockies. Boston won 13-1, and dominated the entire series to win 4-0.

Biggest series blowouts in World Series history

The biggest blowouts in World Series history series-wise, of course, must be 4-0 sweeps. There's been 19 sweeps in World Series history, take a look at all of those occurrences.

Year

Winner

Opponent

1914

Boston Braves

Philadelphia Athletics

1927

Yankees

Pirates

1928

Yankees

Cardinals

1932

Yankees

Cubs

1938

Yankees

Cubs

1939

Yankees

Reds

1950

Yankees

Phillies

1954

New York Giants

Cleveland

1963

Dodgers

Yankees

1966

Orioles

Dodgers

1976

Reds

Yankees

1989

Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants

1990

Reds

Athletics

1998

Yankees

Padres

1999

Yankees

Atlanta Braves

2004

Red Sox

Cardinals

2005

White Sox

Astros

2007

Red Sox

Rockies

2012

Giants

Tigers

Nine different MLB franchises have completed sweeps in the World Series, with the Yankees leading the charge there, having done so eight times. The Yankees hold the MLB record with 27 World Series titles, and nearly a third of them were sweeps.

The Yankees have gotten a taste of their own medicine twice, first in 1963 when the Dodgers swept them and then in '76 when the Reds did the same.

There's only been four sweeps in the World Series this century, with the most recent occurrence happening in 2012 when the Giants swept the Tigers. The longest streak without a sweep in MLB history is 13 years, so does that mean this year could signal another one?

