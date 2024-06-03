MLB Insider Gives Update on Giants Pitcher Blake Snell's Injury
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell left Sunday's 7–5 loss to the New York Yankees early with a tight left groin, and now it's likely the former two-time Cy Young Award winner is headed back to the injured list.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared an update regarding Snell's latest injury, the left adductor strain, which is similar to the one that caused him to miss the beginning of the 2024 season. He's dealt with adductor strains during the 2021 and '22 seasons as well.
"Based on the initial assessment of that left adductor strain that forced him to leave the game," Morosi said on Monday's Inside Corner. "It's likely the Giants will be without him for at least the next couple weeks."
Because this injury is becoming common for Snell, Morosi added that the pitcher is aware that something needs to change.
"Blake Snell acknowledged to reporters that he does think he needs to do maybe some different things from the strength and conditioning perspective to prevent this from happening in the future," Morosi said.
Snell joined the Giants before the 2024 season on a two-year, $62 million deal. He was on the 15-day IL already this season, as Sunday marked his third start back since returning on May 22.