Blue Jays Called for Obstruction After Yusei Kikuchi Collides With A's Fielder
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider was called for obstruction during the 10th inning of Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics after a bizarre collision occurred by the dugout on the first base side.
After Schneider popped the ball up into foul territory, Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom took off in pursuit of the ball. While attempting to track it and make a play on foul ground, Soderstrom ran straight into Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who strangely ran onto the field while seemingly trying to get out of the way of the play.
In what was a truly bizarre moment during extra innings, Kikuchi could be seen clumsily getting to his feet after realizing that the foul ball was headed in his general direction. When trying to make a beeline to a safe position, he accidentally wound up running directly into the path of the incoming Soderstrom.
The pair collided head-on and both hit the ground hard, though they appeared to be more confused than injured. Soderstrom remained in the game while Kikuchi, who was never in the game to begin with, remained out.
At the time, there was a runner on second with one out in the inning. Fortunately for Toronto, they'd already inflicted significant damage in the top of the 10th with three runs, which proved enough to pull off a 6-4 win.