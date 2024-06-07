Blue Jays Designate Cavan Biggio, Son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, for Assignment
One of the core pieces of the Toronto Blue Jays' late-2010s rebuild appears to be on the way out the door.
The Blue Jays have designated second baseman and right fielder Cavan Biggio for assignment, the team announced Friday evening. In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled first baseman and designated hitter Spencer Horwitz from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
Once a promising prospect, Biggio has struggled mightily in 2024. The son of Hall of Fame second baseman, catcher and center fielder Craig Biggio is slashing .200/.323/.291 with two home runs and nine RBIs this season.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are off to a 30–32 start after an 89–73 showing in 2023.
As a rookie in 2019, Biggio hit 16 home runs in 100 games—good enough to finish fifth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year. He hit for the cycle on Sept. 17 of that year and performed well in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but couldn't quite get over hump even as Toronto began to win consistently.