Blue Jays Dugout Was So Mad Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Didn't Push for the Cycle in Game 3
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just missed out on what would have been the second cycle in Major League Baseball postseason history Wednesday.
In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners, Toronto's offense broke out when it was needed the most, partly in thanks to a four-hit night from Guerrero. He smacked a 406-foot home run to center field in the fifth inning, which moved him just a triple shy of the cycle with plenty of game left.
He was intentionally walked in the sixth, but saw an opportunity in the eighth to achieve the rare feat. Guerrero poked an 83-mph curveball in the middle of the zone to the right-field gap and dug for extra bases. He rounded first and booked it for second, but stopped on second base instead of pushing for the triple, which would've completed the cycle. He appeared to take too big of a step as he rounded first, which put him a bit off balance and may have halted his opportunity for a triple.
Once the 26-year-old first baseman stood up on second, he knew he missed an opportunity, but was happy with another extra-base hit. The Fox broadcast perfectly panned to some of his Blue Jays teammates in the dugout who looked disappointed that the cycle didn't come to fruition.
As the hardest piece of the cycle, you can't fault Guerrero for not reaching third on the play, but his eighth-inning hit may have been the best opportunity possible.
Guerrero was 4-for-4 with a walk on the night, recording his only RBI via a solo homer in the fifth. The Blue Jays' offense exploded at the right time, and it led the charge behind the 13–4 win against the Mariners in Wednesday's Game 3. Seattle still leads the series 2–1 with Game 4 slated for Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.
Who hit for the only cycle in MLB postseason history?
Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt hit for the only cycle in MLB postseason history, doing so in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees in 2018. Holt's playoff cycle was part of Boston's 16–1 stomping of New York before they won the series in Game 4. He hit for the cycle three years earlier in the regular season against the Braves.