Blue Jays Position Player Threw One of the Slowest Strikeouts You'll Ever See
The first leg of the Blue Jays' doubleheader against the Orioles on Tuesday did not go in their favor, as they were thrashed 16–4 by their division rivals. Things got so bad for Toronto that they turned to a position player to take over on the mound, deploying catcher Ali Sanchez as a relief pitcher late in the game.
Sanchez got through his lone inning on the mound in just 18 pitches, though he did surrender a pair of runs. Still, he managed to record a jaw-dropping strikeout against Alex Jackson on a hilariously slow eephus pitch that clocked in at just 35 mph.
Have a look at the absurdly slow strikeout:
Fans in attendance could barely believe it, as those sitting behind home plate looked absolutely bewildered by the floating pitch, and perhaps even more bewildered that Jackson swung and missed at it.
You'll be hard pressed to find a strikeout pitch, let alone one that was swung at, come in much slower than 35 mph, but Sanchez delivered the goods during Tuesday's blowout, offering a bit of comedic relief for his team and their fans amid a big blowout.