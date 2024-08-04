Blue Jays Showed Aaron Judge Ultimate Respect With Rare Intentional Walk
The Toronto Blue Jays showed New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge the ultimate respect only reserved for the game's greatest sluggers during Saturday's game, an 8–3 Yankees win, at Yankee Stadium.
With two outs, no runners on base and the Blue Jays trailing by three runs, Judge, fresh off of a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, stepped up to the plate.
But the Blue Jays, already witnessing the damage Judge is capable of doing, decided not to pitch to the Yankees slugger, instead intentionally walking him. With the bases empty. And two outs.
Here's the moment, courtesy of Rob Friedman on X, formerly Twitter.
It's not uncommon to see sluggers intentionally walked. But to see Judge get the Barry Bonds treatment and be intentionally walked when the Blue Jays were almost out of the inning, was entirely another thing.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider's explanation of the decision shows just how much he respects Judge.
“I honestly didn’t feel like seeing him swing," Schneider said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "He’s in a different category, I think, than anyone else in the league. He can flip the script of a game with one swing."
As for Judge? He was surprised by the decision.
"Just how early it was in the game," Judge said. "It was still pretty close at the time. So, I guess with two outs there, I think they were just looking to maybe getting out the next guy. But Wells came up with the big hit so hopefully it doesn't happen again. We'll see."