Blue Jays to Sign Max Scherzer to One-Year Contract

The 40-year-old veteran is joining his seventh team in his 18th MLB season.

Tom Dierberger

Scherzer logged a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for the Rangers last year.
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a veteran ace to their starting rotation.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday that the Blue Jays are signing right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a one-year deal worth $15.5 million.

Scherzer, 40, logged a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in nine starts for the Texas Rangers last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

