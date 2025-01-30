Blue Jays to Sign Max Scherzer to One-Year Contract
The 40-year-old veteran is joining his seventh team in his 18th MLB season.
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a veteran ace to their starting rotation.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday that the Blue Jays are signing right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a one-year deal worth $15.5 million.
Scherzer, 40, logged a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in nine starts for the Texas Rangers last year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
