Blue Jays Trade for Orioles Reliever Between Doubleheader Games in Baltimore
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays conducted a trade of pitchers in between their doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays got right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Orioles, while Baltimore got right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown from Toronto, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported first. It was a quick journey for Dominguez to switch from the home locker room to the visitor's locker room.
This trade comes after the two teams' first matchup of the day, in which the Orioles dominated and won 16-4. Blue Jays relievers gave up 12 of the 16 runs the Orioles scored, so this is definitely an area on their roster Toronto wanted to improve on.
Dominguez last pitched on Sunday in the Orioles' 5-1 win over the Rockies. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit and threw one strikeout in the ninth inning to help seal the win. In 43 game appearances and 41.2 innings pitched so far this season, Dominguez has posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He's thrown 54 strikeouts and has given up 32 hits and 15 earned runs.