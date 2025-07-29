SI

Blue Jays Trade for Orioles Reliever Between Doubleheader Games in Baltimore

It'll be a short journey for the relief pitcher to go from the home locker room to the visitor's locker room.

Madison Williams

Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws a pitch.
Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws a pitch. / Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays conducted a trade of pitchers in between their doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays got right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Orioles, while Baltimore got right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown from Toronto, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported first. It was a quick journey for Dominguez to switch from the home locker room to the visitor's locker room.

This trade comes after the two teams' first matchup of the day, in which the Orioles dominated and won 16-4. Blue Jays relievers gave up 12 of the 16 runs the Orioles scored, so this is definitely an area on their roster Toronto wanted to improve on.

Dominguez last pitched on Sunday in the Orioles' 5-1 win over the Rockies. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit and threw one strikeout in the ninth inning to help seal the win. In 43 game appearances and 41.2 innings pitched so far this season, Dominguez has posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He's thrown 54 strikeouts and has given up 32 hits and 15 earned runs.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB