Blue Jays Farm System Has Two Rising Stars Despite Low Spot in Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled in recent years to hit on their early draft picks.
Starting pitcher Alex Manoah, selected in 2019, is the last player they selected to produce a positive bWAR in the Major Leagues. You have to go back to 2014, when they selected Jeff Hoffman, now their closer, to find the next player with a positive bWAR.
That lack of early-round success has left the team with a farm system that is not too highly regarded by people in the baseball world.
More News: Blue Jays Could Be More Inclined To Buy Ahead of Trade Deadline After Devers Trade
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter believes they have one of the least impressive stable of minor league players and placed them at No. 23.
Injuries are a major factor holding this group back with shortstop Josh Kasevich, right-handed pitcher Landen Maroudis, left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann and right-handed pitcher Jake Bloss all deailing with injuries or recoveries.
Others, such as infielder Orelvis Martinez, have struggled when moving through the minor leagues, dampening their outlook.
If those players can regain their form when healthy or acclimate themsevles to higher level of competition, this is a farm system that will rise.
More News: Blue Jays Starter Max Scherzer Will Battle 2024 All-Star in Second Rehab Start
Until then, their top two prospects, shortstop Arjun Nimmala and right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, will be buoying the ranking.
Both selected No. 20 overall in their respective drafts — 2023 for Nimmala and 2024 for Yesavage. They are showcasing true star potential in the minor leagues.
Selected right out of high school, Nimmala possesses incredible raw power with a .478 slugging percentage as a pro, already hitting 28 home runs, 37 doubles and 10 triples in 706 plate appearances.
More News: Bowden Francis Injury Further Depletes Blue Jays Starting Pitching
Yesavage has been carving up the minor leagues during his pro debut, already being promoted twice this year and pitching currently in Double-A.
He has front end, ace qualities, striking out 15.1 batters per nine innings with only 4.4 hits allowed. Once he reels in the control, issuing 4.1 walks per nine, he will reach another level.
Nimmala and Yesavage provide some optimism that the Blue Jays are improving when it comes to prospect evaluation and that the farm system is heading in the right direction of the rankings.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.