Bowden Francis Injury Further Depletes Blue Jays Starting Pitching
Bowden Francis has struggled this season. But this is not how the Toronto Blue Jays wanted to give him a break.
The Blue Jays moved him to the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement, an injury that has the potential to keep him out of the rotation for more than just the 15-day minimum.
Before the move, Francis was 2-8 with a 6.05 ERA in 14 starts. He had 54 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings.
His numbers are upside down from a season ago, when he went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 27 games (13 starts) for Toronto. He struck out 92 and walked 22 in 103.2 innings.
Notably, batters are hitting .283 against him this season while they were hitting .196 against him a season ago. In fact, batters hit below .200 against him before this season in 48 appearances and more than 140 innings.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters, including MLB.com, that Francis has been dealing with the shoulder for his last two or three starts.
The move didn’t impact Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as Chris Bassitt was set to start.
But the Blue Jays have three pitchers on the IL, two of which are on the 60-day in Max Scherzer and Alek Manoah.
That leaves Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Eric Lauer in the starting rotation.
Per MLB.com, Francis’ spot in the rotation is Friday. The Blue Jays are expected to use Lauer as the starter on Wednesday, followed by a bullpen game.
Reinforcements could be coming soon. Max Scherzer — who has been on the IL since March 30 after his season debut with right thumb inflammation. He made his first injury rehab start last Friday at Triple-A Buffalo, where he pitched 4.1 innings. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out four.
He will start on Wednesday at Buffalo, and the hope is that he can reach 70 to 75 pitches. That could put him on course to be activated next week.
Other moves on Tuesday included recalling right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz from Triple-A, selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl and adding him to the MLB roster and designating right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson for assignment.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.