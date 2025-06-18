Blue Jays Could Be More Inclined To Buy Ahead of Trade Deadline After Devers Trade
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that some people are not ready to buy as true playoff contenders in the American League just yet.
They have a 39-33 record, putting them only three games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East race. A half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild card spot, the Blue Jays are currently two games clear of being out of the postseason bracket.
A recent hot streak where the team went 12-2 put them in this position. But it is unrealistic to expect that level of production to occur consistently.
Toronto is as streaky as they come, already having 15 instances of winning or losing 3 or more games in a row.
Currently holding a 49.3% chance of making the playoffs according to Baseball Reference projections, it is anyone’s guess how things will play out over the rest of the campaign.
But one thing is for sure; if the Blue Jays are sniffing a postseason spot, they are going to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
There is a lot of pressure on president Mark Shapiro, general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider, who are all on expiring contracts.
With their futures up in the air, an aggressive approach ahead of the MLB trade deadline is likely.
Toronto should be more inclined to push forward because one of the teams they will be competing with -- the Boston Red Sox -- weakened their roster by trading away one of the best hitters in the game; Rafael Devers.
The Blue Jays reportedly one of the teams that showed an interest in acquiring Devers before he was dealt to the San Francisco Giants.
That is a sign they were willing to make another splash.
They could now also feel inclined to continue that aggressive mindset now that the three-time All-Star is no longer in their division or league.
An argument can be made that the Red Sox are better off long-term without his massive contract on the books, especially after the relationship between the two sides deteriorated. But they are certainly not a better team presently without Devers, who is arguably a top 10 or 15 hitter in the sport.
Boston was one of the teams that was gunning for a wild card spot in the AL, a chase that will become even more difficult without their All-Star slugger in the lineup and Alex Bregman still being on the injured list.
That, coupled with their recent form, should be more than enough to convince Toronto’s ownership group to allow the front office to be aggressive in seeking upgrades ahead of the deadline.
