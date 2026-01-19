Top Three Road Trip Opponents for Blue Jays To Face During Upcoming Campaign

The Toronto Blue Jays are undeniably out to seek a World Series title this year after their down-to-the-wire loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

The Blue Jays have done a substantial amount of spending this season by acquiring top players, including Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto, and there's a chance that they're not done quite yet.

Unfortunately, their biggest loss this season — Bo Bichette — has left a noticeable hole within the franchise. Now, Toronto is continuing to plug gaps and reposition itself for a 2026 run to the World Series.

With spring training approaching quickly and Opening Day soon to follow, we've highlighted three of the Blue Jays' key road trips that fans should plan to turn their attention toward this season.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox (April 2-5)

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Although the power levels of these two teams aren't exactly equal, don't let the lack of competitiveness deter you from tuning in. This Toronto-Chicago meeting will mark the first road matchup for the Blue Jays, and ultimately, it will provide insight into where Toronto's baseline is this year.

Not to mention, they will be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at home one day later, so this will be a good opportunity for the ball club to build some reps before facing the reigning champs.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees (May 18-21)

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

New York is widely known as one of the Blue Jays' top rivals, and that trend will continue through this year. The last time the two franchises faced each other was in early October when Toronto claimed the series 3-1.

With the Blue Jays having added notable talent to their roster this offseason, they will likely have a leg up against the Yankees once May rolls around.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners (July 3-5)

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

By the time Toronto faces Seattle on the road, both ball clubs will be well into their campaigns.

The last Blue Jays-Mariners meeting took place in October, and Toronto clinched a 4-3 victory, sliding them right into Game 1 of the World Series on a high note. Seattle finished its season 90-72 overall, trailing AL opponents New York and Toronto at Nos. 1 and 2 in the league.

This is expected to be a highly competitive meeting, one that potentially leaves fans on the edge of their seats. However, with this being a West Coast matchup, defeating the Mariners will be no easy task.

