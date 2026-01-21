Blue Jays' 2025 International Signing Ranked Among MLB's Top-10 3B Prospects

Just as the Toronto Blue Jays usher in a new class of international signings, a member of the 2025 class is making some noise while climbing up the prospect ranks.

MLB.com has announced their top-10 third base prospects for 2026, and 18-year-old Dominican prospect Juan Sanchez has made the list at No. 7. Coming off of his first season in the Blue Jays' system, he stands as the youngest player ranked among the top-10.

Who is Juan Sanchez?

The Blue Jays officially signed Dominican shortstop Juan Sanchez today.



Bonus deal: $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/AtXM2WZNrJ — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 20, 2025

At the time of his signing last January, Sanchez flew under the radar for a Toronto team that made an unsuccessful push for Roki Sasaki and agreed to terms with more highly-touted Dominican infield prospect Cristopher Polanco. While Sanchez got a signing bonus of $997,500, Polanco signed for $2.297 million.

Since then, however, Sanchez has skyrocketed up the ranks of the Blue Jays' farm system. His first full season as a pro saw him dominate Dominican Summer League pitching to the tune of a .341/.439/.565 slash line and hit eight home runs in 56 games.

Comparatively, Polanco underwent some typical growing pains in his first year of professional baseball. He hit just .177 with no home runs over 53 games, although he managed to produce a .392 OBP thanks to taking a whopping 52 walks in just 222 plate appearances.

Though still raw, Sanchez has the tools of a future star. He stands at 6'3" with a strong arm that leaves both third base and shortstop as future positional options, while also possessing an MLB-caliber swing and, unsurprisingly, plenty of raw power. Baseball America went so far as to call him the "best power hitter in the Blue Jays' system".

Baseball America isn't alone in recognizing Sanchez's potential. He currently ranks No. 18 on MLB Pipeline's list of Toronto's top prospects, the youngest player currently residing in the top-30. That upward momentum prompted MLB.com to highlight the right-handed slugger as the Blue Jays' breakout prospect candidate to watch for 2026.

If Sanchez continues along his current developmental curve, then he stands to be a big part of what is quickly shaping up to be a formidable area of organizational depth on the left side of the infield. He has joined a crowded group of infield prospects in the system that also includes JoJo Parker, Arjun Nimmala, Josh Kasevich, Charles McAdoo, Tim Piasentin and Polanco.

Sure, Sanchez still has a long way to go in his development towards becoming a major leaguer. But scouting platforms are starting to take notice of what Toronto has already learned: this teenager will be one to watch in the coming years.

