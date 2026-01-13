Blue Jays Make Their Mark in AL East Top 20 Prospect Rankings

The Toronto Blue Jays exceeded expectations in 2025 by earning a spot in the World Series, where they faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although they fell short of winning the championship, the Blue Jays appear to be a strong team that is likely to contend for playoff spots consistently in the coming years.

The young talent was on full display all last season, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr truly cementing himself as the face of Toronto's franchise, along with the strong debut season of right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage. To compete in a deep division like the AL East, the youngsters must step up as soon as possible.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, they have a handful of prospects who have high expectations to live up to when they eventually make their MLB debuts, ensuring Toronto's competitiveness in the division for years to come.

3 Blue Jays Prospects Crack Top 20 Ranking Within AL East

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson compiled a ranking of the Top 20 prospects in the AL East heading into spring training, and for the future.

1. Trey Yesavage, Ranked No. 2

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' new rotational piece in Yesavage stands out as the second-best prospect in the AL East, as the Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo is the only prospect who bests him. Yesavage's 2025 regular season was short, but his impact was immediate in both the three games pitched and the playoffs.

Still young, a full season of Yesavage on the mound will showcase if the Blue Jays have a future ace on their hands or not. The Toronto rotation should be one of the top rotations in MLB if Yesavage pitches in the same manner he did in the playoffs throughout the 2026 season.

2. Arjun Nimmala, Ranked No. 11

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Toronto infield will eventually see the arrival of Arjun Nimmala to the big leagues, but it's unlikely that it will happen this season. Ranked the 11th-best prospect in Anderson's ranking, Nimmala has the upside to eventually contribute well for the Blue Jays in the future.

Projected to make his MLB debut in the summer of 2028, Nimmala will continue to hone his craft as he climbs the ranks of Toronto's minor league system. He made his Single-A debut in 2025, smashing 13 home runs and driving in 61 RBIs with 17 stolen bases.

He'll need to put the ball in play more and reduce his strikeout numbers, but the potential is there for Nimmala.

3. JoJo Parker, Ranked No. 13

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' first round pick in 2025's MLB Draft, Jojo Parker, cracks the Top 20 rankings and, more importantly, is ranked the second-best prospect in Toronto's organization. The infielder has a ton of upside, both with the bat in his hands and the production in the field.

Parker isn't projected to make his MLB debut for a while, needing to learn the ropes of professional baseball. All in all, if Parker, Nimmala and Yesavage all pan out for the Blue Jays in the future, the AL East may run through them until proven otherwise.

More Blue Jays News