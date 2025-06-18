Blue Jays Starter Max Scherzer Will Battle 2024 All-Star in Second Rehab Start
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a very up-and-down season so far, but recently they have been able to put together some impressive performances and compete among the American League.
While some parts of their team have been a bit lackluster, the pitching staff has been improving rather rapidly. And with most of their injuries clearing up either right now or in the near future, they could be set up for a strong summer push.
One of the key players who may end up returning sooner rather than later is Max Scherzer, who is set to make his second rehab start on Wednesday against the Worcester Red Sox.
His first rehab start came back on June 13, and he looked solid, going 4.1 innings and allowing two earned runs while picking up a strikeout in the process.
Getting him ready for the MLB again is going to be a difficult task, just like it is with any pitcher who is out for a decent amount of time. But he is a veteran who has seen just about everything a pitcher can face, so he has a leg up in that aspect.
He will also get the chance to go up against a 2024 All-Star during this second rehab start, providing what could be a fun matchup of two solid pitchers.
Scherzer will be going up against Tanner Houck, who ended up on the 15-day injured list recently after suffering a strained forearm flexor. He is now working his way back to competing for a rotation spot at the Major League level.
It has been a tough year so far for the former All-Star, as he has been shelled on a few occasions throughout the season.
He has currently made nine starts with the Boston Red Sox, posting an 8.04 ERA, 1.695 WHIP, with 10 home runs allowed and 32 strikeouts to 17 walks.
His control has faded rapidly over the course of the last calendar year, and now he is doing everything in his power to work through that and come back better than before.
Scherzer will have the opportunity to duel with him during this rehab appearance, and in doing so, go up against a division rival who may end up seeing him once again in the MLB when they both get healthy.
