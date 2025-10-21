Bo Bichette Confident About World Series Return: ’I’ll Be Ready'
The Blue Jays may have just gotten a massive boost after reaching their first World Series in 32 years.
Shortly after beating the Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series Monday night, All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette said he plans to be active for Toronto's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bichette hasn't played since injuring his knee sliding into home plate against the Yankees on Sept. 6. The 27-year-old has been forced to watch the entire postseason from the dugout, but finally feels like he's healthy enough to return.
During the postgame celebration after the Blue Jays beat Seattle 4–3 in Game 7, Bichette was asked if he'd be able to play in the Fall Classic. He had a confident answer.
"I'll be ready," Bichette said.
If he can come back, that is a big addition to a Toronto team that needs to find any advantage it can against the heavily-favored Dodgers. The defending World Series champions have almost no weaknesses, so the Blue Jays have to bring their best to the table. They're significantly better with their starting shortstop in the lineup.
Bichette put up big numbers in 2025
Bichette had one of his best seasons in 2025 and had he not missed time in September, it may have actually been the best. If you don't count two partial seasons in 2019 and 2020, he notched career-bests in batting average (.311), on-base percentage (.357), OPS (.840), and wRC+ (134) in 2025. He also added 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and racked up 3.8 fWAR.
He'll be a free agent as soon as the World Series is over, and now it appears he'll definitely play more games in a Blue Jays uniform before that happens.