Bob Melvin Ejected in First Inning After Horrendous Call By Home Plate Umpire
Bob Melvin was not in the mood for bad umpiring on Thursday and showed that by getting the hook two outs into the San Francisco Giants' matchup with the Washington Nationals.
Giants outfielder Mark Canha was at the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first inning when things escalated. Nationals starter DJ Herz delivered a 2-2 changeup that was clearly high and outside, but home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called Canha out looking. It was a truly horrendous call and Melvin wasn't happy.
Cameras caught the Giants' manager barking at Scheurwater from the dugout and he was quickly ejected. Melvin then rushed from the dugout to confront the umpire up close.
Video is below.
Melvin has every right to be upset and that's a quick hook from an umpire who is doing his job terribly.
Instead of bases loaded, one out with a 3-2 count for a pitcher who had been all over the place, to bases loaded two outs. It's worth noting, Herz walked the next batter, Jerar Encarnacion, to force in a run, before striking out Mike Yastrezemski to end the innings. The potential for a huge inning was avoided thanks to a terrible call.
On the bright side, Melvin didn't have to watch the awful ump show any longer.