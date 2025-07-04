Bobby Witt Jr. Avoided Cal Raleigh's Tag With Coolest Slide You'll Ever See
Bobby Witt Jr. is a ninja.
The Kansas City Royals shortstop pulled a magical slide out of his bag of tricks to score a key run in his club's 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.
First, Witt singled in the tying run in the top of the seventh inning. Then, the talented shortstop got himself into scoring position by stealing second, putting runners on second and third for the Royals with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino at the plate. Pasquantino singled, scoring Royals second baseman Jonathan India with Witt behind him, intent on also crossing home plate. The throw home from Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone beat Witt by a fair margin.
It looked like the Royals shortstop was going to be a sitting duck. But Witt had a trick up his sleeve. As he hit the dirt for a feet-first slide, he lifted both arms in the air and hit what looked like a swim move in football, avoiding Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's tag with his left elbow.
Amazing.
Even Royals manager Matt Quatraro admitted to MLB.com after the game that he thought Witt was out. And as for Witt himself? He was just "trying to make something happen."
And make something happen, he did, while also creating one of the coolest highlight reel plays you'll see on a baseball diamond.