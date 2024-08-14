Bobby Witt Jr. Clobbered a Homer on Highest Pitch in Recent Royals History
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. continues to show how different he really is with his latest home run in Wednesday's game vs. the Minnesota Twins.
In the top of the third inning of Wednesday's game, Twins pitcher Louie Varland threw a pitch that was 4.07 feet above the ground. The ball was nearly as tall as Witt's shoulders in the batter's box. To the average hitter, this would've easily been a ball. But, Witt decided to give it a swing, and he was rewarded with his risk.
Witt clobbered the ball and hit a 398-foot home run at Target Field. MLB's Sarah Langs reported that this was the highest hit pitch for a home run by a Royals player since pitch tracking began in 2008.
Take a look at the magic here.
The Royals won 4–1 to avoid a sweep by one of their AL Central rivals.
Witt is now averaging .349/.397/.612 through 121 games this season. Wednesday's homer was his 24th of the season.