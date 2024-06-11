Bobby Witt Jr. Climbing Royals' All-Time WAR List for Shortstops
In just his third season with the Kansas City Royals, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has made history in more ways than one.
He's now climbing the list of wins above replacement (WAR) for shortstops in team history. He's almost in the second all-time position on the list with a 9.2. Witt is close to passing Rey Sánchez, who holds a 9.3. Witt has a long way to go to reach the top WAR position for shortstops in Royals history, though, as Freddie Patek leads the list (1971–79) with a 20.5.
A player's WAR is determined by the value they hold in the team's wins based on how many wins the player is worth over a replacement-level player at the same position. The formula is based upon this equation: "The number of runs above average a player is worth in his batting, baserunning and fielding + adjustment for position + adjustment for league + the number of runs provided by a replacement-level player) / runs per win," per MLB.com.
Through 67 games in 2024 so far, Witt ranks No. 2 in MLB for batting average (.319), No. 2 with hits (86) and No. 4 for stolen bases (19). He's hit 11 home runs and scored 56 runs.
Last season, Witt invented the 30-30 club in the Royals franchise by becoming the first player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season in the team's history.
The 23-year-old signed the team's biggest contract extension in history back in February when he agreed to an 11-year, $288 million deal with the Royals.