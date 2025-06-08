Braves' Announcer Had Saddest Call of Team's Latest Devastating Loss
The Atlanta Braves have had a horrendous week that has seen them lose two games in the ninth inning and two more games in the 10th inning. In one of those losses they coughed up a six-run lead in the ninth inning, giving up seven runs to the Diamondbacks to lose 11-10.
Their latest devastating loss came Saturday in San Francisco. The Braves had a 2-1 leading going into the bottom of the ninth but shortly after Heliot Ramos got on with a single, Matt Chapman stepped to the plate and blasted a 1-1 pitch into the left field stands for a walk-off home run.
Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin had the saddest call of the homer as he immediately knew that the game was over.
"Deep to left... oh my," Gaudin said as the ball sailed through the air. "At the wall, it’s gone. The Giants win it 3-2 and Atlanta drops another one."
You can hear that call in the tweet below the very enthusiastic one by the Giants' broadcast.
The Braves are 2-8 in their last 10 games and stand at 27-36 heading into Sunday's series finale with the Giants.