Braves Deal Jorge Soler to Angels in First Move of 2024 MLB Offseason
The first trade of the MLB offseason has officially been made: the Atlanta Braves sent outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez and Fansided's Robert Murray had it first.
It had been just over 12 hours since the 2024 MLB season ended as the Los Angeles Dodgers captured the World Series title over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 5.
The Angels will mark Soler's sixth MLB team of his career. He started the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants after signing a three-year deal with the team. However, on July 29, the Giants traded Soler to the Braves, where he played for a second time in his career. He previously played for the Braves in 2021 when they won the World Series and he was named the World Series MVP.
In 142 games this season with the Giants and the Braves, Soler accumulated batting splits of .241/.338/.442. He totaled 119 hits, 84 runs, 64 RBIs and 21 home runs.