Braves Fan Casually Swears, Reveals Wife’s Whereabouts During Live Interview
The Braves beat the White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of more than 30,000 at Truist Park. Since it was a home game, FanDuel Sports Network's Wiley Ballard was in the crowd to talk to some fans.
During the top of the 5th, he found a fan named Rick sitting in front of the Chop House in right field. Rick was holding an upper body cutout of Ballard himself with a red and white striped shirt that said, "Where's Wiley?" Ballard did a quick interview with the fan asking if someone had put him up to it.
He revealed that his wife had and explained why she was missing the interview. Oh, and he swore.
“She loves you," said the fan. "Every time you come up, you know, and talk about either food or whatever she loves you so she’s like we gotta f—— put a sign up for him. So I was like ok cool. So… but she just went to the bathroom."
Ballard didn't even blink and continued the interview as the game continued. The Braves social media team posted a gif of the couple holding up a sign and a teddy bear, but stopped short of sharing the video.