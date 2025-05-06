Braves Hitter Got Unconventional Inside-the-Park HR Thanks to OF’s Painful Mishap
Atlanta Braves catcher Matt Olson got a rare inside-the-park home run in his team's 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, but how he got it was unlike anything we've ever seen in a MLB game.
Olsen hit a fly ball down the left field line and it looked like Tyler Callihan was going to be able to make a play on it, but he then crashed into the wall and lost control of the ball. The rookie left fielder broke his forearm on the play and wasn't able to get the ball back into the infield as he was in an extreme amount of pain.
Olson, meanwhile, circled the bases for the 321-foot home run.
That was pretty brutal for Callihan, who was playing in just his fourth MLB game. Hopefully he heals up quickly and is able to get back in the lineup soon.