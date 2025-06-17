Braves' Jurickson Profar to Begin Rehab Assignment Ahead of Return From Suspension
The Atlanta Braves have been without Jurickson Profar since early in the season after the outfielder was hit with an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program.
Profar had only signed with the Braves during the offseason and played just four games before he was issued the lengthy suspension after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin, a performance-enhancing drug.
The 32-year-old isn't eligible to return to game action until July 2, but will be shaking off the rust in the minor leagues ahead of his return to the majors. Profar is set to embark on a two-week minor-league rehab assignment with the Braves' Triple A affiliate in Gwinnett ahead of his return to the MLB team next month.
According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Profar will play all nine innings in each of his appearances at Triple A as Atlanta is hoping to get him as many live swings as possible before he returns to the team.
Last season with the San Diego Padres, Profar made the NL All-Star team and slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves over the winter.
Because of his suspension, Profar will not be eligible to play in the postseason if the Braves qualify. At 31-39, they have plenty of ground to make up in the wild-card race, currently 7 1/2 games back from a playoff spot and 13 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. Hopefully, the return of the veteran outfielder can help Atlanta get back on track, even if he won't be available should they reach the postseason.