Braves Mascot Blooper Was in Shambles After Matt Olson's Home Run Derby Elimination
Matt Olson put on a show for the fans at Truist Park, as the Atlanta Braves slugger belted 15 home runs, including a 460-foot blast, to bring the crowd to its feet during the Home Run Derby on Monday. But Olson fell just short from advancing as he was eliminated after the first round of the Derby.
And no one took Olson's elimination harder than Blooper, the Braves mascot.
After Olson headed for the showers far sooner than any Braves fan would have hoped, Blooper could be seen drowning his sorrows in the waterfall beyond the center field wall at Truist Park, with a sad, sad expression on his face.
At least Blooper and Braves fans can take solace in the fact that Olson gave them some moments to cheer for during his second Home Run Derby appearance.