Braves Roasted by MLB Fans After Losing to Mets on Embarrassing 10th-Inning Mistake

Andy Nesbitt

The New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves in extra innings on Thursday night thanks to a bad play in right field by Ramón Laureano.
The New York Mets are rolling in the second half of the 2024 MLB season and they picked up another big win Thursday night at home when they beat the Braves, 3-2, thanks to a brutal fielding mistake by Atlanta in the 10th inning.

In case you missed it, the Mets had two runners on when Jeff McNeil hit a fly ball to right field. Ramón Laureano ran over to make a play on the ball but somehow overran it and could only watch as it fell to the ground and the crowd at Citi Field erupted as the Mets walked off the Braves in stunning fashion.

Look at how the Braves lost their fifth straight game:

The Mets' booth had a fun time calling that final play:

Fans roasted the Braves:

The Mets, at 54-48, are now just a half game behind the Braves for the top spot in NL wild-card race.

Andy Nesbitt

