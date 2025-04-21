Braves Place Pitcher Spencer Strider on 15-Day Injured List
The Atlanta Braves gave an unfortunate update about pitcher Spencer Strider on Monday—the ace has been placed on the 15-day injured list.
Strider strained his right hamstring while playing catch on Monday, the organization said. The pitcher had just made his return to baseball on April 16 after recovering from elbow surgery that he underwent last April. It took him basically a full year to return to the mound for the Braves.
The Braves recalled right handed pitcher Michael Peterson up in Strider's absence.
In Strider's one start this season, he threw 97 pitches over five innings, resulting in five strikeouts, five hits, two runs, one walk and one home run. His ERA is a 3.60 after the one game.
Strider only started in two games last season before his UCL injury occurred. His 2023 season was his best to date, though, as it's his lone All-Star performance. He was also named to the All-MLB First Team and was the league's wins and strikeouts leader that season.