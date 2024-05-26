Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Set for IL Stint After Suffering Non-Contact Knee Injury
Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. is set for a stint on the injured list after he went down with a non-contact knee injury during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The injury occurred during the top of the first inning. Acuña was on second base and began to break towards third before quickly stopping and attempting to cut back toward second. It appeared that he hurt his knee while attempting to change direction, and he fell to the ground while clutching at his left leg.
Trainers came out to examine Acuña while he writhed on the ground in pain, though he eventually walked off the field under his own power.
Acuña exited the game and was replaced by Jarred Kelenic. After the game, the 26-year-old confirmed to reporters that he'd be headed to the 10-day IL. He said the injury felt similar to the sprained ACL he suffered in 2018 and that he wouldn't be surprised to need around one month on the shelf in order to recover.
This season, across 49 games, Acuña is slashing .250/.351/.365 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.