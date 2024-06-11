Brewers Announcer Had Electric Call of Blue Jays Player Getting Bat Out of Netting
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bat became the center of attention at American Family Field on Monday—but for quite the bizarre reason.
In the fourth inning of the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Guerrero Jr.’s bat flew out of his hands and got stuck in the netting roughly 25 feet above Toronto’s dugout. After the bat refused to fall from heavy net-shaking, the Blue Jays plotted a more creative extraction attempt.
Blue Jays manager of clubhouse operations Mustafa Hassan teamed up with pitcher Chris Bassitt to free the bat using a bit of lateral—or rather, vertical—thinking: A loop and a hook were attached to the end of a long pole, and Hassan would maneuver the pole to try and wrap the loop around the bat.
What resulted was a rescue mission of epic proportions narrated by Brewers play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and aptly set to a dramatic orchestral soundtrack:
“Adventures in science continue at American Family Field. They’ve added a ring to try and dislodge this bat. They’ve got it around it, trying to pull the bat down. They have it secured right now. It’s a fish on a line! And it’s down! Redemption!”
Still, the saga continued:
“And now the hook is stuck. You can’t make it up, folks. You cannot make this up.”