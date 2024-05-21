Brewers' Christian Yelich Steals Home to Catch Marlins Napping
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich displayed some remarkably heads-up baserunning on Monday, catching the Miami Marlins defense off guard as he stole home plate in stunning fashion.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers had his back to Yelich after throwing a strike to Willy Adames during the sixth inning, and both he and catcher Nick Fortes will have wished they were monitoring the former National League MVP more closely.
After a lackadaisical throw back to the mound, Yelich broke for the plate. Weathers bare-handed the ball and quickly tossed it back home, but it wasn't too late to prevent Yelich from scoring and making it a 2–0 game. The Brewers outfielder managed to slide in ahead of the tag from Fortes, toppling over the Marlins' catcher in the process.
After walking to get on first, he stole second and advanced to third via a throwing error. He then took advantage of the inattentive exchange between Weathers and Fortes to score a run and pad Milwaukee's lead. He had just four stolen bases on the year heading into the sixth inning but picked up two more on that trip around the bases.
That's one way to make a statement against your former team.
Yelich, 32, spent the first five years of his MLB career in Miami before being traded to Milwaukee in 2018. He's dominated against the Marlins since then, having entered Monday's game with a 1.007 OPS in 22 matchups with Miami.