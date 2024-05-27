Brewers Fans Drown Out Craig Counsell Tribute Video With Thunderous Boos
Craig Counsell returned to American Family Field on Monday for the first time since he left his hometown Milwaukee Brewers in November to become the newest manager of the rival Chicago Cubs.
Brewers fans didn't exactly give him a friendly greeting.
As the Brewers played a tribute video to Counsell on the jumbotron, Milwaukee fans at the stadium began booing loudly. The Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast caught the manager's reaction to the boos.
Counsell grew up rooting for the Brewers in Whitefish Bay, Wisc. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 1992 and was later traded to the hometown Brewers in 2004. In 2007, Counsell signed with Milwaukee and spent the last five seasons of his career with the Brewers.
Counsell was hired as the Brewers' manager in 2015. Over nine years in the dugout, Counsell led the Brewers to a 707–625 record with five playoff appearances and three NL Central titles.
The manager's future with Milwaukee was in question to begin last offseason when the former Brewers' president of baseball operations was hired by the New York Mets. But Counsell shocked the baseball world when he agreed to become the new manager of the rival Cubs.
"Cheer, boo, whatever," Counsell told reporters before the game. "Just have a good time at the game. That's what fans get to do. Just have a good time."
Based on the decibel levels in Milwaukee on Monday, fans are enjoying themselves, indeed.