Brewers’ Grand Slam Robbery Turns Into Confusing, Never-Before-Seen Double Play
The Brewers escaped a bases loaded jam in the fourth inning in unbelievable fashion in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers on Monday night.
Los Angeles third baseman Max Muncy stepped up to the plate to blast open the scoreless game, and nearly did it, sending a ball deep to center field.
Milwaukee center fielder Sal Frelick made an unbelievable play on the ball, robbing a grand slam by keeping the ball from clearing the fence with his glove. He wasn’t able to complete the catch, however, as the ball bounced out of his glove, off of the wall, and then back into his glove, making it a live ball.
This somehow worked out for the Brewers, as in the confusion, the Dodgers that were running the bases believed Frelick had caught the ball, and retreated to their original bases to tag up. Frelick fired the ball to the infield, where shortstop Joey Ortiz relayed it home to catcher William Contreras. Contreras didn’t apply a tag, but because the ball was live, he didn’t need to—he had a force out at home plate.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers were still confused, and Contreras was able jog over to third and tag the bag to secure another force out to end the inning. Just your typical grand slam turned into an 8-6-2 double play.
Hilariously, the scorecards will read that Muncy “grounded” into the double play, which while technically correct, feels like a vast underestimation of the situation.
Such a double play can only happen with the help of a bit of confusion on the base paths. The only other 8-6-2 double play baseball fans might remember off the top of their head came courtesy of White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk in 1985, when he tagged two Yankees out as they careened home on top of each other.
Per Stathead, it’s the first 8-6-2 double play in MLB postseason history.
Between Frelick’s dramatic play at the wall and Contreras’s quick analysis of the situation from home plate, the Brewers were able to escape the inning unscathed. Should they go on to win the game and this series, it’s a play that will live in Milwaukee baseball lore for years to come.