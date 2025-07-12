Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Gets Surprise All-Star Nod After Cubs Pitcher Bows Out
Almost as soon as pitcher Jacob Misiorowski debuted, Milwaukee Brewers fans presumably began thinking ahead to the fireballer's first All-Star Game.
Turns out they didn't have to wait long. Misiorowski has been named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd, Major League Baseball announced in a Friday night shocker.
Misiorowski, 23, is the fastest player ever to make an MLB All-Star Game by number of games played. That designation was previously held by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who made the All-Star team after just 11 games in 2024.
In five career starts, Misiorowski is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.
He's coming off a blockbuster outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who he beat 3–1 Tuesday with 12 srikeouts across six innings of one-run ball. He is also not scheduled to pitch again before the All-Star break.
Boyd, scheduled to pitch Saturday, would've made his first All-Star appearance at the age of 34.