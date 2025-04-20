Brewers Make Cool History With So Many Stolen Bases in First Inning
The Milwaukee Brewers established two franchise records during Sunday's game vs. the Athletics, both of which having to do with stolen bases.
Brewers players stole six bases in the first inning alone, which is now the most bases stolen in a single inning in team history. It started with Bryce Turang stealing second base after the first out of the inning. After Christian Yelich was walked, him and Turang successfully pulled off a double steal to reach second and third.
That wasn't the only double steal of the inning, either. A couple batters later, William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins completed another one. After they both made it home, Sal Frelick stole another base to make the inning total six. The Brewers scored four runs thanks to some of those stolen bases.
The Brewers didn't stop stealing bases after the first inning. Turang stole another base in the second inning, followed by Frelick in the third. Caleb Durbin stole his first base of the game in the fourth inning, pushing the Brewers' grand total to nine stolen bases, which is now the most Milwaukee's ever had in a single game in franchise history.
The A's finally stopped the Brewers from stealing a base in the fifth inning when catcher Shea Langeliers threw Frelick out at second. We'll see how many stolen bases the Brewers end up with on Sunday.