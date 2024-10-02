Brewers Make Unfortunate MLB History With Recent Playoff Heartbreak
The final result in Game 1 of the wild-card series on Tuesday at American Family Field was all too familiar for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers got out to a 2–0 lead over the New York Mets in the first inning on an RBI single by catcher William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. And when the Mets struck with three runs in the top of the second, Milwaukee claimed back the lead with two runs in the fourth.
However, the Mets pounced again in the fifth inning with a five-run rally to take the lead for good in an 8-4 win.
Per Opta STATS, Milwaukee is the first team in MLB history to blow a multi-run lead in four straight postseason games.
The Brewers had a 3–0 lead in Game 1 of the 2023 National League wild card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks but lost 6-3. In Game 2 of that series, they jumped out to a 2-0 lead and fell 5-2 to end their season.
Three years ago, in Game 4 of the 2021 NLDS, the Brewers led the Atlanta Braves 2–0 before suffering a 5-4 season-ending loss.
That's tough for any franchise to swallow.
Aiming to avoid any further unfortunate history, the Brewers will turn to right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas to start Game 2 on Wednesday against lefthander Sean Manaea and the Mets.