Brewers Manager Drops Expletive Live on Air After He Misjudged Fly Ball for Home Run
Every baseball fan has been there.
In the third inning of Milwaukee's tilt against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Brewers manager Pat Murphy thought a ball was heading out for a home run. It fell just a few feet short.
Appearing on the national TNT broadcast, Murphy was mic'd up from the Brewers' dugout as third baseman Andruw Monasterio lifted a Clayton Kershaw slider 360 feet onto the left field warning track where it was caught by outfielder Michael Conforto.
"Get out of here. Get up. Get out of here. S---," Murphy said on the TNT broadcast.
Too relatable.
The Brewers did plate three runs Tuesday night, which was enough to earn a 3-1 win over the Dodgers. Rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski dazzled the Dodgers' star-studded lineup, logging 12 strikeouts and allowing just one run over six innings of work.