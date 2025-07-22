Brewers Manager Praises Team of ‘Average Joes’ After Sweep of Star-Studded Dodgers
The Milwaukee "average Joes" put MLB on notice this weekend after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this season. The Brewers officially took down the Dodgers in all six games this season and are tied for the best record in the National League on Sunday. They are riding a 10-game winning streak, and are undoubtedly the hottest team in the league after defeating the reigning World Series champions.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy did not let it go unnoticed that the relatively unknown Milwaukee players swept a star-studded Dodgers team featuring multiple league MVPs and future Hall of Famers.
“It’s a bunch of guys nobody has ever heard of, a bunch of average Joes," Murphy said after the game, via The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
“It’s pretty cool to have all those guys, the Collins, the Durbin’s, the Perkins, the Ortizes know they’re a huge part of this thing.”
The Brewers didn't just beat the Dodgers, but left them frustrated. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has risen to the top of the National League Central, alongside the Chicago Cubs, as they aim to win their third straight division crown and postseason appearance.
Murphy still believes his team has a lot of room for improvement, but also took a moment to express that he is really proud of the players for the hunger and fire they've brought this season to defeat teams like the Dodgers.
“You gotta understand that this is a bunch of people that have gotten to this point and kept clawing away," Murphy said. "We’re hungry. I’m really, really proud of them. We’ve got work to do. We can improve in every way that we can. But you can at least feel like we’re capable.”