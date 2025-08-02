Brewers' Pat Murphy Abruptly Produces Pancake From Pocket During In-Game Interview
If your favorite baseball team's manager is producing foodstuffs from his pocket in the middle of the game, it is likely that things are going well for your squad.
Milwaukee Brewers fans learned that firsthand Friday during their team's game against the Washington Nationals.
During the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy stopped for an in-game interview with Apple TV's Tricia Whitaker. Murphy told Whitaker he liked to eat during games, and proved it.
"I like a lot of different things during the game," Murphy said. "There's a pancake—actually, I got a little pocket pancake right here that I munch on."
He then bit into said pancake to Whitaker's delight—even offering her a bite, which she accepted.
"What else do you keep in your pocket?" Whitaker asked.
"Whatever fits," Murphy replied.
It must be working, as Milwaukee opened up a 9–2 lead on the Nationals through five innings. The Brewers lead the National League Central with a 64-44 record this season.