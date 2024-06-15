Brewers-Reds Game Had Most Anticlimactic Ending of MLB Season
The Cincinnati Reds' 6–5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at American Family Field featured one of the most anticlimactic endings of any game this MLB season.
Down 6–3 and facing Reds closer Alexis Diaz in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Brewers loaded the bases after Christian Yelich and Willy Adames laced a pair of singles and Rhys Hoskins reached on a fielder's choice after an Elly De La Cruz error at second. Milwaukee, after a Sal Frelick out, then cut the deficit to just one run after Diaz walked in a run and surrendered a run-scoring single to Jackson Chourio.
The Brewers missed out on tying the game when Jake Bauers was thrown out at home, but that set the stage for potential hero Blake Perkins, who stepped up to the plate with the tying run at third base and the winning run at second.
Only, Perkins, somehwat shockingly, decided to attempt to lay down a bunt, which resulted in an easy pop-up right to Diaz, and ultimately, the end of the game.
Perkins, visibly frustrated, slammed his bat against his helmet as he walked back to the dugout. After the game, the Brewers outfielder spoke to reporters and admitted the bunt was a "mistake", according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Listen, no one is more disappointed in the outcome of the events than me," said Perkins. "I guess the best way to put it is, I know the guys behind me are statistically better hitters. And I thought it would be a surprise to (the Reds) and I thought it would be a higher percentage (play) for me, and just me in general.
"We’ve got someone who’s fast at third with a big lead. I just was trying not to be the hero, I guess is the best way to put it, and obviously it was a mistake."