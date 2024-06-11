Robert Gasser Likely Out For the Season as Brewers Lose Another Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers got more bad news this year, as manager Pat Murphy seems resigned to that fact that rookie lefty Robert Gasser will miss the rest of the season. Gasser is just the latest Brewers starting pitcher to suffer a serious injury.
Gasser is dealing with a flexor tendon injury in his pitching elbow and will seek a third opinion after getting bad news twice. Renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommended surgery and Murphy doesn't sound optimistic.
"Miley, Gasser and Woody, you're probably not going to see," Murphy said Monday night ahead of his team's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. "It would probably be safe to say those three are out for the year."
The 25-year-old Gasser had been excellent through his first five big league starts, going 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA a 1.04 WHIP and 16 strikeouts against one walk in 28 innings pitched. Milwaukee had won each of his starts.
The elbow injury adds Gasser to the duo of Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley who are both out for 2024. Woodruff is recovering from shoulder surgery and Miley underwent Tommy John surgery in May.
Those are three key starters who won't be around, but they aren't the only starters Milwaukee currently has on the injured list. Joe Ross is dealing with a back injury and D.L. Hall is out with a knee injury. But there's more.
The Brewers are also without star closer Devin Williams, who hasn't pitched all season due to a back injury. Fellow relievers Jakob Junis (shoulder) and J.B. Bukauskas (triceps) are also on the IL.
Despite missing all of that pitching, the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, seven games clear of their closest competition. At 39-27 they have baseball's sixth-best record. At some point those injuries are likely to catch up to Milwaukee, but for now the team is managing. The Brewers may have to eventually make some trades if they're trying to make a run in the postseason.
Gasser's injury is a huge blow to the Brewers.