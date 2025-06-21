Brewers Rookie Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski Already Making MLB Hitters Look Silly
There's tremendous optimism and excitement in the Milwaukee Brewers organization about Jacob Misiorowksi, the 23-year-old righthander who was called up to the big league club earlier this month. The former second round pick made his MLB debut on June 12 and immediately impressed, throwing five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
Misiorowski has been equally sharp in his second career start Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. Currently through five innings of work, he's once again kept the opposition hitless.
And, he featured some truly filthy stuff, like a 96 mph slider that caused Willie Castro to stumble to the ground while striking out.
Yeah, that's a good reason for Brewers fans to get excited. There are precious few pitchers on the planet who can combine speed and movement like that.
Misiorowski will likely surrender a hit at some point, but it's clear he has the arsenal to work around some traffic on the bases by getting a swing and a miss. Or a swing and a miss and a fall.