Brewers Rookie Pitcher Makes History That Baseball Hasn’t Seen in More Than a Century
Milwaukee Brewers rookie starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski’s first trip to the majors has been a whirlwind.
Just over a week ago, Misiorowski pitched five innings without giving up a hit in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, walking four batters and striking out five.
Then on Friday, he took things up a notch, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins, throwing pitches like this one along the way.
The dream ended in the seventh inning, when he gave up a walk and a two-run home run to finally tarnish his professional ERA for the first time.
After the two-run shot, Misiorowski got pulled, receiving a massive ovation from Brewers fans that had made the trip to Target Field for the game as he returned to the dugout.
While his pursuit of perfection was cut short, Misiorowski still made a bit of history with his second stellar start.
He’s the first starting pitcher to begin their career with 11 hitless innings since 1900—and the only pitcher in that timeframe to have more wins (2) than hits allowed (1) in the first two starts of his career.
"I think this is exactly how I ever dreamed of it coming along," Misiorowski said after the game. "It's exciting."
Standing at 6'7'' and carrying a fastball that tops out north of 102 mph, it sure looks like the Brewers have an ace on the rise in Misiorowski.