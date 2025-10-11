SI

Brewers to Use All-Star Closer in Surprise Role for Game 5 vs. Cubs

He'll do something he hasn't done since 2023.

Patrick Andres

Trevor Megill pitches against the Cubs in the NLDS.
Trevor Megill pitches against the Cubs in the NLDS. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The phrase most commonly applied to pitching strategy in winner-take-all baseball playoff games is "all hands on deck." Ask the Mariners, who used seven pitchers to knock out the Tigers in 15 innings to end the American League Division Series Friday.

Accordingly, the Brewers are trying something unorthodox against the Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series Saturday. Milwaukee is starting Trevor Megill—its All-Star relief pitcher—against Chicago.

Megill, 31, went 6-3 this season with a 2.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 47 innings. His 30 saves ranked third in the NL, and now he will start his first game since 2023.

The Cubs will counter with pitcher Drew Pomeranz, an All-Star in 2016 and a World Series champion in 2018. Pomeranz went 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 57 strikeout and 49 2/3 innings; he saved one game and started four for Chicago.

The Brewers and Cubs are seeking their first NLCS berths since 2018 and 2017, respectively.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB