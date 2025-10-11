Brewers to Use All-Star Closer in Surprise Role for Game 5 vs. Cubs
The phrase most commonly applied to pitching strategy in winner-take-all baseball playoff games is "all hands on deck." Ask the Mariners, who used seven pitchers to knock out the Tigers in 15 innings to end the American League Division Series Friday.
Accordingly, the Brewers are trying something unorthodox against the Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series Saturday. Milwaukee is starting Trevor Megill—its All-Star relief pitcher—against Chicago.
Megill, 31, went 6-3 this season with a 2.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 47 innings. His 30 saves ranked third in the NL, and now he will start his first game since 2023.
The Cubs will counter with pitcher Drew Pomeranz, an All-Star in 2016 and a World Series champion in 2018. Pomeranz went 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 57 strikeout and 49 2/3 innings; he saved one game and started four for Chicago.
The Brewers and Cubs are seeking their first NLCS berths since 2018 and 2017, respectively.