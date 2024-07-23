SI

Brewers Pitcher Tobias Myers Had Funniest Balk of the MLB Season

Andy Nesbitt

Brewers Pitcher Tobias Myers lost his footing and could only watch as the Cubs' Miguel Amaya took second on a balk.
Brewers Pitcher Tobias Myers lost his footing and could only watch as the Cubs' Miguel Amaya took second on a balk. /
In this story:

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers had a moment in Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs that he'll probably remember for the rest of his life, and not for a good reason. Maybe one day, however, he'll be able to have a good laugh over it, because it was a pretty funny thing to see happen in a MLB game.

With a runner on first, Myers went to throw a pitch but lost his footing. He tried to stop himself from falling but gravity quickly became his enemy and he fell down on his behind, with his body facing away from home plate. That's not ideal for a pitcher.

You know what else wasn't ideal? It was rightfully called a balk and Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya walked down to second base and then later scored in the inning.

Check this out:

That was too funny. Unless you're a Brewers fan, of course.

The Cubs went on to win the game, 3-1, and Myers took the loss, his fourth of the season.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB