Brewers Pitcher Tobias Myers Had Funniest Balk of the MLB Season
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers had a moment in Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs that he'll probably remember for the rest of his life, and not for a good reason. Maybe one day, however, he'll be able to have a good laugh over it, because it was a pretty funny thing to see happen in a MLB game.
With a runner on first, Myers went to throw a pitch but lost his footing. He tried to stop himself from falling but gravity quickly became his enemy and he fell down on his behind, with his body facing away from home plate. That's not ideal for a pitcher.
You know what else wasn't ideal? It was rightfully called a balk and Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya walked down to second base and then later scored in the inning.
Check this out:
That was too funny. Unless you're a Brewers fan, of course.
The Cubs went on to win the game, 3-1, and Myers took the loss, his fourth of the season.