Brewers Working Toward Trade for Veteran Rays Catcher

Milwaukee is reportedly adding at the position.

Patrick Andres

Danny Jansen scores on a double against the Twins.
Danny Jansen scores on a double against the Twins. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly find themselves with one of the best records in baseball, and they are reportedly acting the part.

The Brewers are finalizing the acquisition of catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a Monday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Jansen, a 30-year-old native of Elmhurst, Ill., has spent his entire eight-year career in the American League East division with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Rays.

Jansen has played in 73 games for Tampa Bay this season, slashing .204/.314/.389 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. He remains better known for his glove, with his 1.2 defensive bWAR exceeding his 1.1 offensive bWAR.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Rays will take back High-A infielder Jadher Areinamo in the deal. Tampa Bay is also reportedly acquiring catcher Nick Fortes from the Miami Marlins to spell Jansen, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

His current one-year contract carries a mutual option for 2026. The Rays are 53-53, and sit three games back of the AL's final wild-card slot.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is on a protracted tear that has the team tied with the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead.

