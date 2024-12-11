Brian Cashman Had Ruthless Response to Reports of Juan Soto Wanting a Luxury Suite
The New York Yankees are continuing to adjust to life without right fielder Juan Soto. Once, Yankees fans thought they had a future franchise cornerstone; now, they will have to traipse out to Citi Field in Queens if they want to watch him play for the New York Mets.
Amid reports swirling around the perks Soto demanded from the Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman addressed the signing—and appeared to shade Soto in the process.
“Some high-end players that make a lot of money for us, if they want suites, they buy them," Cashman said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.
On Monday night, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the Yankees refused to give Soto a free suite for the use of his family—not wanting to buck the precedent of stars past and present paying for suites. The Mets, on the other hand, reportedly obliged Soto's request and agreed with him on a 15-year, $765 million pact Sunday.
Cashman added that he had no regrets with how negotiations played out, even if they resulted in Soto joining the Yankees' crosstown rival.